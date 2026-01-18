Auto turns into Gita on wheels in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In an age when most vehicles display flashy slogans or random scribbles on their rear panels, an auto-rickshaw driver from Kondapalli near Vijayawada has chosen a truly different path. By using his auto as a moving message board for spiritual teachings, he is spreading wisdom and encouraging moments of reflection among the public amid the rush of daily life.

Errapotu Venkateswara Rao, an auto driver by profession, has turned his vehicle into a moving message board of the Bhagavad Gita. Instead of routine messages, he displays Sanskrit slokas from the sacred text along with their simple meanings on a board fixed to the rear of his auto. His inspiring slogan, “Gita Nerchuko, Raatha Marchuko” (Learn the Gita, Change Your Destiny), has begun to catch the attention of commuters across the city.

Auto driver Venkaeswara Rao follows a disciplined and purposeful routine. Every morning, before beginning his daily trips, he writes a fresh sloka and its interpretation on the board, making it the first step of his workday. As his auto halts at major junctions and traffic signals, motorists and pedestrians nearby often read the verses with curiosity and interest.

Speaking to The Hans India, Venkateswara Rao said understanding the Bhagavad Gita is essential for leading a disciplined and meaningful life in today’s fast-paced world. He proudly shared that he has already written and displayed nearly 350 Gita shlokas, each carefully selected to convey practical life lessons.

“It gives me immense satisfaction when I see people reading the slokas while waiting at signals. Even if a few people pause to think or experience a positive change, my effort feels worthwhile,” he said with a smile. Many commuters have appreciated his initiative, saying the verses offer calmness amid traffic chaos and serve as gentle reminders of values such as duty, patience, and self-control.

Through this unique effort, Venkateswara Rao has transformed an ordinary auto-rickshaw into a moving source of spiritual awareness, proving that meaningful change can begin even from the smallest and most unexpected places.