Auto workers take out huge rally

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Auto Workers Union, affiliated to CITU, staged a massive rally and protest on BRTS Road on Tuesday demanding that the State Government implement welfare schemes promised to auto workers, alongside the Free Bus Travel – Stree Shakti Scheme. Hundreds of autos and workers participated in the programme, filling the road with a show of strength.

During the rally, workers raised slogans against the government’s negligence in addressing their issues. Leaders stressed that just as the government has implemented the Stree Shakti Scheme, it must also keep its election-time promises to auto workers.

Their demands include the constitution of an Auto Workers Welfare Board, enhancement of the Vahana Mitra scheme, provision of interest-free loans, and cancellation of GO 21, which imposes heavy penalties on drivers.

CPM State Secretariat Member Ch Babu Rao, along with CITU leaders NCH Srinivas and K Durga Rao, joined the protest in solidarity. Addressing the gathering, Babu Rao said the auto sector is struggling due to rising auto gas and insurance prices, coupled with hefty penalties by police and the transport department.

He further alleged that exploitation by app-based operators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido has worsened the situation, pushing the sector towards collapse.

He added that the free bus travel scheme for women, though welcome, has severely impacted auto drivers, leaving many without income due to a sharp fall in passenger hires.

The leaders warned that if the government failed to respond, they would intensify the agitation by organizing a “Chalo Vijayawada” protest on September 18.

Union leaders Ruben, Hanumanta Rao, Karimullah, Durgavali, Kotaiah, Nageswara Rao, Chinna, Tirupataiah, AV Reddy, Raghava, woman driver Priyanka, and several others took part in the protest.