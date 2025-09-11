Auto workers to stage protest on Sept 15

Guntur: CPI City secretary and Auto Union district general secretary Akiti Arun Kumar said that due to the free bus travel facility being provided to women, auto workers are losing their livelihood and facing severe financial difficulties.

He addressed a press conference at Mallayya Lingam Bhavan in Kothapet on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed anguish that while auto drivers are struggling to support their families, leaders who are organising meetings under the banner of Stree Shakti have not uttered a single word about the plight of auto workers. He demanded the government to immediately announce relief measures for auto workers.

Auto Union district president Manga Srinivasa Rao said that auto drivers are already suffering because of loan burden and the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Now, with the introduction of free bus services, the number of passengers has reduced, worsening their situation. He warned that the struggle would continue until the issues of auto workers are resolved.

The two leaders called upon auto workers to participate in large numbers in the dharna to be held at the Collector’s office on September 15 to convey their anguish to the government.