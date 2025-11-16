Automated equipment tests allowed for vehicles in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy visited the Gambhiram automated driving test track and I&C vehicle fitness centre here on Saturday.

He reviewed the construction work with the officials. The Minister instructed the officials concerned to expedite the remaining construction works and testing machinery made available at the earliest. The government has now allowed automated equipment tests for the fitness of transport vehicles in Visakhapatnam, the minister informed. Ramprasad suggested the officials to focus on road safety and take measures to prevent accidents.