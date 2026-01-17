Telangana: Special buses announced to Medaram

The Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, renowned as the largest festival in Asia, is fast approaching, with families already making their way to offer prayers. This grand celebration is scheduled to take place from January 28th to 31st, prompting the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) to arrange special bus services for the influx of devotees.

RTC officials at the Bhupalpally depot have announced that special bus services will commence on January 25th and continue until February 1st, ensuring convenient transportation over the eight-day festival period. A total of 340 special buses have been organised to accommodate the expected crowds, with approximately 50 trips being operated each day.

To facilitate the smooth flow of passengers, four dedicated ticket counters will also be established at the depot. As anticipation builds for this significant event, RTC officials are committed to providing safe and efficient transport for all attendees.