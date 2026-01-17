Jagan blames Naidu, warns of heavy political price

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday reacted strongly to the murder of a YSRCP activist allegedly by TDP men in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district, warning Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that he will “certainly have to pay the price”.

Jagan accused Chief Minister Naidu of indulging in the politics of violence.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, the people will never forgive you for indulging in the politics of violence. You will certainly have to pay the price for such incidents. Never forget that what you sow today will inevitably be reaped tomorrow,” Jagan posted on ‘X’.

The YSRCP leader was reacting to the death of Manda Salman in Pinneli village under Gurazala Assembly constituency after he was allegedly assaulted by TDP workers and leaders on January 10.

Salman was grievously injured, slipped into a coma, and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

“Mr Chandrababu Naidu, are you even fit to govern? How many lives will you sacrifice for a political vendetta? Even while holding the Chief Minister’s post, will you indulge in such lawlessness under the guise of the Red Book Constitution and political governance?” said the former chief minister.

“What answer do you have for the murder of our party worker from Pinnelli village in the Gurazala constituency, Manda Salman, a Dalit and a poor man, who became a victim of your vindictive rule? Is it a crime for Salman to visit his native village to see his ailing wife, warranting his brutal murder by being beaten with iron rods? On top of that, is it justified to file a false complaint against Salman himself? Is this what you came to power for, to commit such heinous acts? This incident is clearly part of a series of politically motivated violent attacks being carried out by you, your party leaders, and certain police officials to intimidate and suppress the YSRCP,” reads the post.

YSRCP president alleged that in complete violation of democracy, through coercion and abuse of power, “your people, your MLAs, and your police have threatened that anyone who does not toe your line in the village will be killed.”

He claimed that hundreds of YSRCP activist families from Pinnelli village have fled to other areas, living in constant fear for their lives. “This is not an isolated incident. Since the Assembly elections concluded, several such incidents have been occurring continuously across Palnadu and the entire state. Despite all this, you have shamelessly encouraged and promoted violence and bloodshed. Is it not your responsibility to ensure the safety of citizens and allow them to live their lives freely and without fear?” Jagan said.

“Is it not immoral that you have failed in this duty and instead, for your personal vendetta, have yourself destroyed law and order and stood in support of murderous politics? Is this not a constitutional violation committed by you while being the Chief Minister?” he added.

Jagan stated that YSRCP stands firmly with the family of Salman, who was “murdered at the hands of TDP”, and will support and protect them.







