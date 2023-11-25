Autonomous college signs MoU with Fish Breeding Centre

Rajamahendravaram: The Autonomous Government Arts College signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AP State Fish Breeding Centre, Kadiyam here on Friday.

Principal of the Arts College Dr Ramachandra RK and V Krishna Rao of the Fish Breeding Centre signed the MoU.

The MoU delineates a comprehensive framework focusing on six primary areas including joint efforts to conduct extensive research in the realm of aquatic habitats, fostering a deeper understanding of their ecosystems.

Mutual exchange of resources, like scientific data, infrastructure will be part of the MoU.

The MoU creates an environment for a dynamic exchange of skills, ideas, and knowledge between the college’s Zoology Department and the State Fish Breeding Centre.

Exploring avenues for economic growth, potentially through sustainable practices linked to aquatic habitats, benefiting both the community and stakeholders will be the gist of the MoU.

Dr Ramachandra RK highlighted the transformative potential of the collaboration, emphasising its role in fostering a more comprehensive and effective approach towards recognizing and preserving aquatic habitats.

K Durga Rao, the In-charge of the Zoology Department, and the faculty members were present.