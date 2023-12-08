Live
Just In
Autos distributed to women under Unnati scheme
Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy distributed autorickshaws to women beneficiaries under Unnati scheme (SC, ST sub-plan) at his...
Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy distributed autorickshaws to women beneficiaries under Unnati scheme (SC, ST sub-plan) at his camp office in Nellore on Thursday. Later addressing the beneficiaries, he claimed that his government is committed to improve the living standards of women by implementing various welfare schemes. As part of this initiative, the government is distributing autos to self-help groups (SHGs) with 10 per cent subsidy and banks will give loan for the remaining 90 per cent without zero interest.
He said under Unnati scheme, 220 autorickshaws were sanctioned in the entire State and 10 were allocated to Nellore district in the first phase. He asserted that the YSRCP government is giving top priority to women by implementing 50 per cent reservations in nominated posts.
Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy, Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, Nellore Mayor P Sravanthi Janardhan, district Collector M Harinarayanan and others were present.