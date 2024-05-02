  • Menu
Indrakaran Reddy joins Congress

Hyderabad: In a major shock to the BRS party, within hours of tendering his resignation, former minister A Indrakaran Reddy joined Congress. At an...

Hyderabad: In a major shock to the BRS party, within hours of tendering his resignation, former minister A Indrakaran Reddy joined Congress. At an event held in Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Indrakaran was welcomed into the party fold by AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.

Earlier, he had sent his resignation letter to BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Earlier during the day, Vanasthalipuram corporator and BJP leader Ragula Venkateswar Reddy shifted his loyalties to Congress. He was welcomed by the CM into the party fold.

