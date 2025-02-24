AVR Vigyan Kendra gets computers

Eluru: Helapuri Balotsavam Chairman Adusumilli Nirmala said that recognising the importance of computer knowledge for present and future generations, everyone should make good use of the computer training facility of AVR Vigyan Kendra.

A meeting was held to receive two computers donated by Sir CR Reddy Women’s College Retired Principal C Aruna Kumari to the AVR Vigyan Kendra Computer Training Centre on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by Vigyan Kendra Secretary Gudipati Narasimha Rao.

Adusumilli Nirmala and Vigyan Kendra Committee Member Alapati Nageswara Rao received the two computers. Continuing her speech, Nirmala said that the computer training centre, which is run with the help of many people, is providing employment support with just Rs 500 and urged more people to take advantage of this training centre. Alapati Nageswara Rao said that MSN Lakshmi as the principal, the training centre offers MS Office, DTP, Photoshop, and Tally courses and that it is necessary to explain about this training centre to more people.