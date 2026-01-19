‘AWARE’ services introduced in health dept to ensure early action

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Health Department will now utilise the services of AWARE (Advance Warning Advisory for Resilient Ecosystem) wing of the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) to monitor seasonal diseases in real time and prevent their spread, Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced on Sunday.

He stated that as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the department is taking concrete steps to effectively use technology to curb disease outbreaks across the State.

Through the AWARE platform at RTGS, the intensity and possible spread of diseases will be identified at an early stage, enabling swift and preventive action.

The Minister explained that historical data from the past five to six years will be analysed village- and secretariat-wise to track cases of communicable diseases such as dengue, malaria, typhoid and others. This data-driven approach will help identify vulnerable regions well in advance. Climate change patterns and their impact on seasonal diseases will also be assessed, allowing authorities to issue early advisories and take precautionary measures.

Officials from the Directorate of Secondary Health and the Directorate of Medical Education have been sensitised on how to effectively use RTGS services.

The AWARE wing, which continuously tracks weather changes, will alert both the government machinery and the public.

Based on data analysis, it will forecast the likelihood of specific diseases in particular regions, facilitating timely interventions.

Disease cases will be mapped secretariat-wise, considering geographical conditions through Geographic Information System (GIS).

By linking historical case data, officials will gain a comprehensive understanding of regional health conditions.

Minister Satya Kumar also said that detailed data related to immunisation, maternal and child health, caesarean deliveries and infants receiving vaccinations is being compiled village- and secretariat-wise. During cyclones, the AWARE platform will be especially useful in identifying high-risk pregnant women and shifting them to safer locations.

Additionally, the AWARE platform under RTGS is being integrated with several other departments, including Agriculture, Fisheries, Environment and Pollution Control, Water and Reservoir Management, satellite-based monitoring systems, Disaster Management and other key sectors, to ensure coordinated and effective governance.