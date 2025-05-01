Awareness camp held against child marriages

Vizianagaram: On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which is traditionally considered a highly favourable time for weddings and often marked by mass marriages across the country, several awareness initiatives were organised nationwide to prevent child marriages.

The Youth Club Bejjipuram, an NGO conducted a special programme aimed at saving children from child marriage.

As part of the initiative, awareness drives were held at places of worship, including temples, mosques, and churches, to educate villagers about the harmful effects and legal implications of child marriage.

Religious leaders actively participated in these initiatives, helping to effectively communicate the message to local communities. Pledges against child marriage were taken by religious heads and community members, reinforcing a collective stance against the practice.

Director of Youth Club Bejjipuram M Prasad Rao along with staff from the child protection department, temple priests, church pastors, local villagers, village secretariat staff, women protection officers, and Anganwadi workers, advised parents to send their daughters to school instead of arranging marriages. They emphasised that early marriages damage the health and future of girls.