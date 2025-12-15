Awareness drive on helmet use held

Ongole: Prakasam district police conducted a drive across the district on Sunday, creating awareness on helmet usage, road safety, and traffic guidelines. The campaign specifically targeted two-wheeler riders, emphasising the critical importance of wearing helmets.

The district SP, Harshavardhana Raju, has urged citizens to consider helmets essential life-saving equipment in the event of an accident. Under his directives, the police officers, staff, and Road Safety Warriors highlighted that most fatalities in road accidents result from head injuries sustained while riding without helmets, leaving numerous families devastated. They stressed that helmets serve as protective armour for two-wheeler riders and can significantly reduce the number of accident-related casualties.

The awareness programme educated riders that helmets are mandatory and can protect them from life-threatening injuries. Officials also emphasised that every vehicle operator must possess a valid driving license and strictly avoid drunk driving, allowing minors to drive, speeding, triple riding, and using mobile phones while driving.

Police authorities urged all road users to comply with traffic regulations, stating that wearing helmets ensures personal safety and family happiness.

The campaign was conducted with the aim of reducing road accidents and promoting responsible driving behaviour across the district.