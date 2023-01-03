Awareness meet on BIS standards organised

Paderu (ASR District): Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Joint Director K Rajasekhar said that BIS sets standards for every product, from milk powder to missiles, and they must be followed and only ISI-marked goods should be used.

An awareness conference on BIS was held at Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Rajasekhar explained the requirement for ISI marks, methods of determining BIS standards and complaint procedure through a PowerPoint presentation.

The ISI certification system was started in the country in 1947 to ensure quality of every product. He clarified that all products should have an ISI mark. He said that the issuing of licenses to exporters started in 1950 and the ISI Bill was passed in 1952. He said that the current ISI mark has been issued for 450 types of products. As part of BIS, more than 30,000 standards have been prescribed for manufacturing companies. He said that there is ISI for the construction sector as well. He clarified that cement, steel, and eventually sand also have prescribed standards.

BIS standards must also be followed for oxygen, LPG cylinders, and regulators, he said. He also said that ISI standards should be followed for manufacturing milk powder and biscuits. Hallmark is mandatory for gold jewellery. About 750 laboratories have been set up in the state for quality and inspection.

Standards Promotion Officer D Krishna Veera Varma and officials of various government departments of the district participated in this programme.