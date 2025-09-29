Live
Awareness on rabies among children emphasised
Highlights
Ongole: The Government Veterinary Polyclinic at Santhapet here celebrated World Rabies Day on Sunday, in which the Ongole Municipal Commissioner K Venkateswara Rao attended as the chief guest.
Inaugurating the free vaccination drive, the OMC commissioner emphasised the importance of vaccination for all dogs and advised the owners to get their animals vaccinated immediately. The district animal husbandry officer, Dr B Ravi, explained how rabies can be prevented and asked parents and school management to create awareness about rabies among their children.
Dr Jagath Srinivas, Deputy Director of the Veterinary Poly Clinic, presided over the programme. Approximately 275 dogs received the anti-rabies vaccination as part of the programme.
