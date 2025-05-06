Awareness program on forensic science evidence management held

Tirupati: Evidence management plays a crucial role in enhancing the conviction rate, said district SP Harshavardhan Raju.

Speaking at an awareness programme on Forensic Science Evidence Management, following the instructions of DGP Harish Kumar Guptha, here on Monday, the SP dwelled at length on how to seize material and send it forensic laboratory strictly following chain of custody.

He said a chain of custody is a series of documentation and procedures that ensure the evidence is not contaminated or tampered. This integrity of evidence allows for legitimate and truthful outcomes in courts of law paving the way for more conviction, the SP explained.

He further said while collecting evidence, forensic experts should take all care to see that the chain link (of evidences) remain intact.

The investigation officer knowingly or unknowingly tends to commit mistakes which can be rectified by collecting the evidence properly.

The SP also interacted with the participants and replied to their queries. SP Raju said in case the investigation officers fail to collect the evidences in proper manner, it will result in acquittal and hence the forensic experts should take proper collection of all the evidences for better results.

Forensic director Raja Sekhar, Assistant Director Jaya Nagaraju and district SHOs were present.

