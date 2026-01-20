Awareness programme held on HPV

Kurnool: A formal training and awareness programme on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was organised for medical staff at the Ullindakonda Primary Health Centre on Monday.

The programme was conducted under the leadership of medical officer Dr Naveen. District Nodal Officer for the Mobile Medical Services Programme, Dr. Raghu, participated as the chief guest and addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raghu stated that cervical cancer in women is caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). He emphasised that administering the HPV vaccine to girls aged 9 to 14 years, preferably before marriage, is highly beneficial in preventing the disease. He assured that the vaccine is safe, effective, and does not cause serious side effects. HPV infection, he explained, spreads mainly through sexual contact and often shows no immediate symptoms, taking several years to progress into cancer.

He further elaborated on the major risk factors contributing to cervical cancer, including prolonged use of oral contraceptive pills for more than five years, early-age and multiple childbirths, smoking, reduced immunity, and having multiple sexual partners. He cautioned that HPV infection can spread from person to person through contact and may remain unnoticed for a long time, underscoring the importance of preventive vaccination and awareness.

Dr. Raghu also highlighted warning signs such as excessive or irregular menstrual bleeding, bleeding after menopause, pain and bleeding during or after sexual intercourse, foul-smelling vaginal discharge, lower abdominal pain, vaginal discomfort, urinary or bowel problems, unexplained weight loss, and persistent fatigue. He advised women experiencing such symptoms to undergo cancer screening without delay. He stressed that all women above 25 years of age should undergo regular screening, including Pap smear tests, to detect HPV-related changes early and prevent cervical cancer.

The programme was attended by Social Health Officer Bhagyalakshmi, field supervisors Nagaraju, Maddamma, Lakshmidevi and Swarnagouri, health educators, MLHPs, health orkers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and projectionist Khalil.