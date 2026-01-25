  1. Home
Awareness programme on ecosystem held

  • Created On:  25 Jan 2026 10:30 AM IST
Tirupati: GITAM School has successfully conducted an awareness programme, ‘Little Insects Big Smile to Help Us’ to underscore the significance of ecosystem. A key attraction was the ‘Little Worms Parade’, featuring pre-primary students in creative worm disguises that enthralled all present.

The initiative sought to instil environmental responsibility in young minds and educate children on their role in preserving a healthy ecosystem for humanity's welfare. Principal Kinnera Sridevi emphasised that school education transcends books and study materials, focusing on nurturing responsible citizens of tomorrow.

Correspondent Dr Tammineni Venkateswarlu highlighted that education's true aim is developing essential life skills, beyond mere job acquisition.

GITAM School Tirupatienvironmental awareness programmeecosystem educationLittle Worms Paradeearly childhood learning
