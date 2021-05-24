Ayurvedic practitioners on cloud nine in Nellore

Nellore: Ayurvedic experts are now on cloud nine over good response to the ayurvedic system and still they suggest distribution should start after approvals from the government only considering the priorities.

In fact, they say, there has been no such appreciation for the system till now even after many sincere efforts were put by the medical professionals. They thank Anandaiah for his concoction and the accolades from the people.

Ayurvedic wisdom originated in India more than 5,000 years ago and is often called the Mother of All Healing. It got its roots from the ancient Vedic culture and was taught for many thousands of years in an oral tradition from gifted practitioners to their disciples. A few thousand years ago it was printed, but much of it is inaccessible, doctors say.

"Ayurveda sees three basic types of energy or principles that are present in everyone and everything. We use the original Sanskrit words such as Vaatha, Pitha and Kapha since there are no similar words in English.

These principles can be related to the basic biology of the body," said Dr V Ramakrishna Reddy, a retired senior coordinator from the Ayush wing. He added that Vaatha refers to the energy of movement, pitha expresses the body's metabolism and Kapha relates to the energy of lubrication.

Now, Anandaiah's concoction has been a successful backer to the system where the practitioners are now expecting the rejuvenation of the ancient medicinal system which has been widely opposed by the Western allopathy.

"The response is required from people since Ayurveda is our own system that promotes healthy recovery with negligible side effects. The concoction is having excellent ingredients that promote speedy recuperation from coronavirus-induced ailments and the comprehensive remedy is in Ayurveda rather than providing symptomatic treatment in other systems of medicine," explained Dr Reddy.

Another ayurvedic expert K Venkateswara Rao opined that it cannot be possible for the government immediately supplies the preparation to thousands of people. He suggested it should be made available on a priority basis such as hospitalised, tested positive, and then for others. This serves as clinical trials of the concoction and the government can assess its efficacy for further development.

Dr Ramakrishna Reddy insisted on purification of the ingredients where the process plays a crucial role and also preparation in hygienic conditions. Once standardization of the preparation is successful, any Ayurvedic pharmaceutical company comes forward for up-gradation of the medication.

He also said the traditional measuring system being followed by Anandaiah should be modified suggesting him to follow metric or others for precision and the Ayurvedic experts of the Ayush department or from TTD have to support him under the guidance of the government making the concoction a standard drug that gives scope for obtaining the license in the future. He said practitioners of other systems of Ayush should also coordinate with the efforts for getting fame to the wing.