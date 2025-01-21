Ayyanna expresses concern over declining working days of House

Vijayawada: State Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu expressed concern over declining working days of Assembly sessions.

He addressed the 85th All India Speakers Conference held in Patna, Bihar, on Monday. Delivering his speech in Telugu, he highlighted the richness, historical significance and pride of the Telugu language.

Speaking about 75 years of India’s democracy, he stated, “Our journey of amending the Constitution over 100 times reflects the strength and resilience of our democratic framework.” He emphasised that each amendment has played a vital role in overcoming challenges and strengthening the Constitution.

The Speaker raised concerns over the declining number of working days in Legislative Assemblies, saying, “Fewer working days weaken democracy. Legislative bodies with more than 100 members should mandatorily conduct sessions for at least 75 days a year. Over a five-year term, every legislature must ensure a minimum of 75 working days annually.”

Discussing the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, he pointed out that 50 per cent of the members elected in the recent elections were first-time legislators. These young, talented and educated leaders require proper understanding of legislative procedures and practices. He proposed that awareness and orientation programmes should be conducted in every State to enhance their knowledge and effectiveness.

The Speaker’s speech stood out as a key highlight of the conference, bringing pride and recognition to the Telugu language and culture on a national stage.