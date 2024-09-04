Ayyanna Patrudu donates his salary to CM’s Relief Fund

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of calamities, Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu cancelled his birthday celebrations on September 4 (Wednesday) and donated his one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.



Keeping the current floods in the state in view, the Assembly Speaker cancelled his birthday celebrations and decided to donate his month-long salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Also, Ayyanna Patrudu appealed to people to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and do their bit to the flood victims