Ayyannapatrudu gives explanation to police over remarks of YS Jagan case

The senior TDP leader and former minister Ayyannapatrudu visited the Hanuman Junction Circle Inspector office and gave explanation over the notices served to him in a case pertaining to abusive remarks on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Last month, a public meeting under 'Yuva Galam was held by Nara Lokesh in Gannavaram, where Ayyannapatrudu addressed there and allegedly made remarks against YS Jagan. As a result, Athkur police registered a case based on a complaint made by Perni Nani regarding the comments made by the former minister.

Three weeks ago, the police detained Ayyannapatrudu at Visakhapatnam airport, took him in a jeep for some distance, and then released him after issuing a 41 CrPC notice. On Wednesday, he attended an inquiry at the CI office and provided his explanation.

After learning about Ayyannapatrudu arrival, a large number of TDP leaders and workers gathered at the location.