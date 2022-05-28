Babu being responsible for NTR's death celebrating his birth anniversary, flays Minister Roja

Tirupati: Minister RK Roja came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu for celebrating centenary birth anniversary of TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao. She stated that Chandrababu is celebrating NTR's birth anniversary, when he himself is responsible for his death.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday after offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara, she slammed Naidu and TDP leaders for using Mahanadu only to criticise Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of rectifying TDP's mistakes which led them to lose elections in 2019. "It was unfortunate that Chandrababu did not thank the CM for naming Krishna district after NTR," she said.