Babu mast busy in political activities, says YCP govt

Vijayawada: YCP strongly criticised TDP leader Chandrababu. It criticized Chandrababu saying that he is busy in fixing the political activities. Chandrababu, who came out of Rajahmundry Central Jail on interim bail for medical treatment, is doing the same thing.

It has been said that TDP and Co have given a big coloring that Chandrababu is suffering from serious illness in jail. Babu, who traveled by car for 14 hours from Rajahmundry to his residence in Undavalli, was criticized that he held political discussions with Pawan Kalyan of Janasena in Hyderabad for about 2 to 3 hours. Can a terminally ill person do all this? it asked.

Did Chandrababu take bail for medical treatment? Or to do politics? YCP asked. Are the health problems mentioned for bail now cured? The party asked. It questioned why there were political rallies on the day of his release from jail if it was for medical treatment. Did you take bail for political discussions in Hyderabad? it said.