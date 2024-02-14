  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program held in Hussenapuram

Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program held in Hussenapuram
x
Highlights

The rally in Hussenapuram village was organized as part of the Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program and Prajavedi program.

The rally in Hussenapuram village was organized as part of the Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program and Prajavedi program. Several political parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and Shrenulu participated in the event. The villagers of Hussenapuram welcomed Charithamma with flowers and showed their support for the TDP.

Gauru Charitha Reddy, former Panyam MLA and Panyam TDP in-charge, addressed the villagers and emphasized the importance of bringing the TDP to power in the upcoming elections. She also mentioned the welfare development schemes that the TDP plans to implement once in power.

Mr. Gauru Venkata Reddy, Nandykotkur Constituency TDP Incharge, and Mallela Rajasekhar, TDP Nandyala District President, were the chief guests at the event. Other prominent figures present at the program included former Sarpanch Mallela Jyoti, Mandal President Govind Reddy, Parliament Vice President Mohan Reddy, and various other TDP leaders and activists.

The participation of leaders from Jana Sena and Shrenulu, as well as members of the local community, showcased the widespread support for the TDP in the village. Overall, the rally aimed to garner support for the TDP and mobilize the community for the upcoming elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X