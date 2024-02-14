Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program held in Hussenapuram

The rally in Hussenapuram village was organized as part of the Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program and Prajavedi program. Several political parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and Shrenulu participated in the event. The villagers of Hussenapuram welcomed Charithamma with flowers and showed their support for the TDP.

Gauru Charitha Reddy, former Panyam MLA and Panyam TDP in-charge, addressed the villagers and emphasized the importance of bringing the TDP to power in the upcoming elections. She also mentioned the welfare development schemes that the TDP plans to implement once in power.

Mr. Gauru Venkata Reddy, Nandykotkur Constituency TDP Incharge, and Mallela Rajasekhar, TDP Nandyala District President, were the chief guests at the event. Other prominent figures present at the program included former Sarpanch Mallela Jyoti, Mandal President Govind Reddy, Parliament Vice President Mohan Reddy, and various other TDP leaders and activists.

The participation of leaders from Jana Sena and Shrenulu, as well as members of the local community, showcased the widespread support for the TDP in the village. Overall, the rally aimed to garner support for the TDP and mobilize the community for the upcoming elections.