Babu Surety-Future Bhavishyat Guarantee program held in Orvakal

In a door-to-door program organized by the Babu Surety-Future Bhavishyat Guarantee Super 6 campaign, former MLA Gouru Charita Reddy visited SC colony of Orvakal Town in Panyam Constituency and distributed leaflets about the Manifesto schemes introduced by the Telugu Desam Party. The TDP MLA candidate for the constituency, Mrs. Gauru Charita Reddy, highlighted the various schemes aimed at empowering women and improving the living conditions of the people in SC Colony.

During the event, Mrs. Charita Reddy emphasized the importance of addressing the drinking water issues faced by the residents of SC Colony and highlighted the mini manifesto named Super Six that was released during Mahanadu. She outlined some of the key initiatives included in the manifesto, such as providing financial assistance to women above the age of 18 through the girl child fund, rewarding mothers who send their children to school under the Mother Salute Scheme, and offering free bus travel, gas cylinders, and safe drinking water to households.









Mrs. Charita Reddy urged the residents to vote for the Telugu Desam Party and elect Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister in the upcoming general elections to ensure the continued development of the state. She called on the people of Panyam to support her candidacy and vote for the bicycle symbol in order to bring about positive change and progress in the constituency.

The event was attended by various local leaders and party members, including Mandal President Govind Reddy, Parliament Vice President Mohan Reddy, Mandal Leaders Lakshmi Kanta Reddy and Nannuru Vishweshwar Reddy, as well as other prominent figures from the constituency.