Baby Naina supporters win 45 sarpanch posts in Bobbili

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): Though the ruling YSRCP is winning large number of sarpanch posts across the state but in Bobbili, the situation is different. TDP in-charge of Bobbili Assembly constituency Baby Naina has proved his stamina by gaining the support of public. The supporters of Babay Naina has captured around 45 Gram Panchayats in Bobbili. Badangi, Terlam, Ramabhadrapuram panchayats are won by the supporters of TDP and Baby Naina. Actually, Baby Naina has extensive contacts all over the constituency and he personally know thousands of voters in four mandals. He came to know that YSR Congress has been sweeping out thousands of GPs all over the state. Even the senior leaders and former ministers like Paritala family, Devineni Uma, Kodela Sivaprasad, K Atchannaidu, Y Ramakrishnudu, K Kalavenkatrao and others also bite the dust in their constituencies. The bigwigs also couldn't prove their strength and most of the sarpanch posts are won by the YSR Congress.

Even the local MLA S V Ch Appalanaidu, who defeated R V Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, brother of Baby Naina also put his efforts to prove his hold on Bobbili constituency and deployed his henchmen to manage the public. Acknowledging the scenario, Baby Naina has changed his working style and started visiting every village and touched every door, appealed them to support TDP. He assured that he would be with them forever. Finally, his supporters have won more than 45 sarpanch posts in the constituency out of 110. On Saturday, the Bobbili fort is crammed with the sarpanches and ward members who won in the elections. After a long time, the Fort wears a festive look with the huge number of supporters. On the occasion, Baby Naina said, 'The public has full confidence on our family. We are always with common man and have been supporting every person in our constituency. This is our culture. We will continue the same in future too."