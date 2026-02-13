BAC limits Council Question Hour to 1.30 hours

Vijayawada: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Legislative Council, chaired by council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, met on Thursday and decided on the working hours of the House for the ongoing session.The decision, he said, aims to ensure the smooth functioning of the Council and enable meaningful discussions within the stipulated time.

On the second day of the session, Question Hour stretched to nearly one hour and 45 minutes for just three questions. The reply to the third question could not be completed, following which the Chairman announced a tea break.

During the break, Moshen Raju convened a BAC meeting to review the conduct of proceedings. After consultations with leaders and members of all parties, it was decided that the Council would function from 10 am to 1.30 pm.

He further announced that Question Hour would be held daily for a maximum of one-and-a-half hours to allow more members to raise public issues. “Members should ask their questions briefly, and ministers must provide concise and clear replies so that more questions can be taken up,” the Chairman said.