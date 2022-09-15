BAC meeting decides to hold AP assembly sessions for five days

The BAC meeting headed by Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram has concluded and it is decided to hold AP assembly meetings for five days. The meeting was attended by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy along with members Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Jogi Ramesh, Prasad Raju, and Srikanth Reddy from the ruling party and Atchennaidu from TDP.



AP Assembly condoled the leaders who passed away recently. The members condoled the death of former MLA Shatrucharla Chandrasekhar Raju, Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, Pulaparthi Narayanamurthy, JR Pushparaj, and Nallamilli Moolareddy.

It is learned that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy gave an offer to Atchennaidu in the BAC meeting stating that every topic will be discussed. He asked the Atchennaidu not to disturb the house proceedings.

On the other hand, ministers in the BAC meeting expressed their impatience with the behavior of the TDP members and said that it is not reasonable to quarrel without contributing to the discussion.