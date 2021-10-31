Badvel bypoll peaceful

Kadapa: Except for some stray incidents, polling on Saturday for the Badvel byelection was by and large peaceful. No untoward incidents were reported.

According to the official sources, 68.12 poll percentage was recorded by 7 pm in the constituency.

Despite polling started on a dull note, it picked up from 10 am as the voters were seen in big numbers standing in queues for their turn to cast their vote.

Voters began exercising their franchise from 7 am through electronic voting machines (EVM) amid elaborate security arrangements at 281 polling stations of which 148 have been identified as problematic.

Senior citizens and disabled persons were seen coming to the polling stations with help of attendants to exercise their franchise. Meanwhile, electoral procedures were disrupted for some in Porumamilla and Kalasapadu mandals following technical problems in EVMs.

Tension prevailed in S Venkatapuram village of Atluru mandal with the villagers preventing outsiders allegedly coming to cast bogus votes. On this occasion, both groups entered into heated arguments.

BJP leader CM Ramesh, who was pursuing the election, alleged that YSRCP brought outsiders from Rajampet, Sidhavatam and Mydukuru mandals. He pointed out that the police personnel were acting like YSRCP functionaries as they were supporting the outsiders against norms. The BJP leader demanded for repolling.

Administration allowed Covid-19 patients in a separate queue from 6 pm amid strict protocols. District Collector and District Electoral Officer V Vijaya Rama Raju said that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India webcasting was done in all 281 polling stations.

District Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan, who inspected polling station at Fathima College in Badvel town, told the media persons no untoward incidents were reported till conclusion of the electoral procedures.

There are 2,16,139 voters, including 1,07,340 women and 22 transgenders in the constituency.

A total 15 candidates are in the fray in the bypoll caused by the sudden demise of sitting MLA G Venkata Subbaiah.