Balakrishna slaps videographer during poll campaign

Hindupur (Anantapur): Once again, MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna's arrogant behaviour came under severe criticism from the party workers as he lost his cool during election campaigning in Hindupur. According to sources, as part of municipal elections campaign, Balakrishna entered a house in ward number 9 to interact with a woman supporter.



A videographer belonging to one of the local channel also followed Balakrishna and was shooting his interaction with woman. Irked by the videographer's act, the actor slapped him immediately and shouted at the top of his voice saying with whose permission did you shoot?. He maintained that this was his private meeting with woman. He also demanded the videographer to immediately delete the video shot. The TDP workers who watched Balakrishna's reaction was shocked. According to sources, the actor had been mistreating party workers and in some instances manhandled even his supporters also.