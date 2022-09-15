Balasoury seeks development of Masula roads

Vijayawada (NTR District): Machilipatnam Member of Parliament Vallabaneni Balasoury appealed to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to develop several roads in Machilipatnam Parliamentary constituency mainly connecting roads of the Bandar Port under the Sagar Mala Scheme.

He met the Union Minister in Delhi on Wednesday and asked to undertake development works of the roads with a cost of Rs 925 crore. The Union Minister was informed that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay a foundation stone for Machilipatnam port construction very soon. If the port completes, about 20,000 people would get jobs directly and indirectly, the MP claimed. The MP was asked to widen Manginapudi beach road into four-lane and requested him to construct a green field road to connect the port by connecting NH-16. He also appealed to minister to construct a four-lane greenfield road towards north side of the port by connecting NH-46.

The MP also met Central Minister Kishna Reddy at Delhi requesting him to develop Manginapudi beach of Machilipatnam under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. He also insisted on sprucing up the Hamsala Deevi as a tourist destination.