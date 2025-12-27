  1. Home
Tongue scripts MCG history with Five-for

  27 Dec 2025
Melbourne: Josh Tongue scripted history after he became the first England bowler this century to claim a five-wicket haul in Men’s Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Friday.

Tongue picked up 5-45 during Australia’s first innings of 152 all out. Reeling 3-0 in the series, Tongue’s efforts helped England bowled out Australia for 152 in their first innings of the Boxing Day Test.

It was the first time an England bowler had claimed a five-wicket haul in a Test at the MCG since Darren Gough and Dean Headley did so in 1998, with Tongue breaking a 27-year drought as the tourists breathed life into an Ashes series that Australia have already retained.

Josh TongueAshes Boxing DayMelbourne Cricket GroundEngland vs AustraliaHistoric bowling performance
