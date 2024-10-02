Balayogi’s 73rd birth anniversary celebrated

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): The 73rd birth anniversary of the GMC Balayogi, the first Dalit Speaker of the Lok Sabha and a key figure in the development of the Konaseema was celebrated with great fervour at Balayogi Ghat in Amalapuram. The event was led by his son Amalapuram MP GM Harish Balayogi. Dignitaries paid floral tributes to the statue of Balayogi.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Balayogi praised his father as a great leader dedicated to serving Scheduled and backward communities and a true representative of the people. He highlighted Balayogi’s initiatives in developing backward areas, noting that his contributions to Konaseema were invaluable.

Harish Balayogi assured that he would work tirelessly for the development of Konaseema.

He announced plans to upgrade the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Amalapuram into a world-class sports facility, thanking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his support in the stadium’s development. He also mentioned that the long-awaited Konaseema railway line would soon become a reality. Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao and P Gannavaram MLA Giddi Satyanarayana also spoke on the occasion.