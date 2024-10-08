  • Menu
Bali Reddy takes charge as Taskforce DSP

G Bali Reddy took charge as the DSP of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) here on Monday.

Tirupati: G Bali Reddy took charge as the DSP of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) here on Monday. Bali Reddy, who was working as TTD VGO, was transferred and posted as Tirupati Task Force DSP.

Speaking on the occasion, Bali Reddy assured that he will strive his best to check red sanders smuggling with the cooperation of other government agencies including forest and police departments.

