Live
- Study identifies reason behind long-lasting Covid symptoms
- Yearly flooding leaves farmers struggling
- Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ Achieves Rs 243.1 Crore in 10 Days
- Chandrababu expresses sorrow over bus accident to Vijayawada lawyers
- Emraan Hashmi Injured While Filming ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad
- Madhya Pradesh CM to launch 'Awas Sakhi' app at Gram Vikas Sammelan in Sehore
- Call to use latest technology for road maintenance
- 6 jeeps seized for collecting high fare
- Congress Leader's ED Summons Sparks Political Controversy In Manipur
- Delhi CM Residence Handover Sparks Political Controversy
Just In
Bali Reddy takes charge as Taskforce DSP
Highlights
G Bali Reddy took charge as the DSP of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) here on Monday.
Tirupati: G Bali Reddy took charge as the DSP of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) here on Monday. Bali Reddy, who was working as TTD VGO, was transferred and posted as Tirupati Task Force DSP.
Speaking on the occasion, Bali Reddy assured that he will strive his best to check red sanders smuggling with the cooperation of other government agencies including forest and police departments.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS