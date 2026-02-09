INS Sudarshini’s maiden port call strengthens India–Oman ties

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini has successfully concluded her maiden port call at Salalah, Oman.

Aimed at showcasing India’s rich maritime heritage and the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family) across the globe, the visit marked a key milestone in the ship’s ambitious 10-month trans-oceanic voyage of ‘Lokayan 26’.

Steering through the seasonal winds of the Arabian Sea, INS Sudarshini completed the first leg of her voyage, sailing from her home port Kochi.

The port call highlights the deep-rooted maritime ties and strategic partnership between India and Oman.

Along with a range of professional interactions and training engagement with the Royal Navy of Oman, the ship, during the recent visit, was open to school children and local residents to promote maritime awareness and people connect.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini interacted with Captain Mohammad Al Ghailani, Southern Naval Area Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and Captain Mohammad Al Mahari, Commanding Officer of Royal Navy of Oman Vessel Al Moazer.

The interactions highlighted historic seafaring links between India and Oman and reflected bridges of friendship between the two navies.

Continuing the professional engagement, the ship also hosted officers from the Royal Navy of Oman for a guided tour of the ship. In a display of people-to-people connect, the sail training ship was open to visitors. More than 600 visitors, including schoolchildren, were provided a firsthand glimpse of the three-masted barque and were familiarised with the nuances of ocean sailing.

After wrapping up the first leg of her voyage, INS Sudarshini now proceeds on her next leg of ‘Lokayan 26’, carrying forward India’s timeless seafaring legacy across the oceans. With sails set and spirits high, she continues to serve as a symbol of maritime excellence, friendship and goodwill.