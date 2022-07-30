Balineni denies involvement in Cheekoti Casino activities

Ongole (Prakasam District): Former Minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy got angry at Opposition party leaders for dragging his name into every scandal that was unearthed in the State. He warned that he won't tolerate such behaviour and advised them to be sensible in making comments.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy participated in various programmes including inaugurations of public infrastructure works and 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme in Ongole town on Friday.

Responding to the questions by media, Balineni condemned the TRS leaders' demand to give back the mandals merged into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and added that Polavaram project is a boon and backbone to the State. He assured that the YSRCP government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will complete the project.

The MLA thrashed the remarks of TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on flood relief offered by the government and asserted that public is content with the help provided by the CM. Welcoming the verdict of High Court on Vanpic lands, Balineni said that there are several companies ready to invest to set up industries in those lands in Bapatla and Prakasam districts, which will boost the development of the region.

Responding to the allegations of his participation in the Casino and other activities organised by Chikoti Praveen, the Ongole MLA openly agreed that he will go to casinos and play rummy occasionally. But he clarified that he has no connection with Praveen or any of his activities. He said the Opposition party leaders were making baseless allegations and dragging his name into hawala and other issues. He challenged them to conduct an enquiry and prove his involvement.