Balineni, Kilari, Samineni to join Jana Sena on Sept 26

Mangalagiri/Ongole : Former YSRCP minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, former Ponnuru MLA Kilari Rosaiah, former Jaggayyapet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu along with several other YSRCP leaders are going to join Jans Sena Party in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan here on September 26, according to party sources.

It may be recalled that Srinivasa Reddy already met Pawan Kalyan recently and Kilari Rosaiah and Samineni Udaya Bhanu called on Pawan Kalyan on Saturday.

On the same day, YSRCP leaders from Vizianagaram district Avanapu Vikram and Dr Avanapu Bhavana would also join Jana Sena. Vikram is the youth zonal in-charge and Dr bhavana is the DCMS chairperson for Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram districts.

Dr Yadala Ashok Babu of Prakasam district, Naguluppalapadu ZPTC Dr Yadala Ratna Bharati would also join the Jana Sena on the same day.

Several municipal corporators from Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati municipal corporations are also likely to join JSP the same day.

Kandi Ravisankar met Pawan Kalyan, to join Janasena on 26.

Meanwhile, a noted industrialist from the Ongole town, proprietor of Ravipriya Mall and promoter of ‘Sai Vishnu Villas Chaturvatika’, Kandi Ravisankar is all set to join the Jana Sena Party on September 26. He met the Deputy Chief Minister and party president Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri on Saturday and finalised the date for joining in the party.

Speaking at a press meet in Ongole in the evening, Ravisankar said that he was inspired by the ideology of Pawan Kalyan, and wanted to join the party. He said that he was overwhelmed by the reception and response of Pawan to him on Saturday and thanked him for that. He said that he is joining the JSP along with other senior politicians, at a programme to be held in Mangalagiri.