Balineni meets Pawan, to join JSP on Sept 22

Mangalagiri: YSRCP former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and MLA Sameneni Udaya Bhanu along with their followers called on Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

Both the leaders had one-on-one meeting with the Jana Sena supremo for one hour.

Later, addressing the media, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy announced that he would join the Jana Sena Party in a public meeting which would be held in Ongole on September 22. His followers and the leaders of local people’s representatives would also join the party along with him.

Referring to the problems he faced while in the YSRCP, Srinviasa Reddy said that for the simple reason of it being the family of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he had suffered all the humiliations and remained loyal to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for all these years. Jagan did not like when he raised the problems of people with him, he alleged.

The senior YSRCP leader who quit the party on Wednesday made it clear that he was not expecting any posts or power in JSP. “I will just follow whatever Pawan Kalyan will say,” he said.

Srinviasa Reddy said that a public meeting will be organised in Ongole on September 22 where he would join JSP in the presence of Pawan Kalyan.

Former Jaggayyapet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu, who has also been distancing himself from the YSRCP since the defeat in elections, said that he was fed up with the attitude of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said he quit the party keeping in view his

political future.