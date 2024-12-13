Teacher masterminds fake certificate racket!

Wanaparthy : It has come to light that in the Nallamala region of Achampet constituency (Nagarkurnool district), the fake certificate scam is being carried out brazenly. A teacher from Sadur mandal has been identified as the key mastermind behind the racket; this teacher is working in the Shadnagar area.

It appears that during the recent teacher and police recruitment drives conducted by the government, the teacher, who foresaw a high number of postings in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, began the fake certificate operation while holding a government job. Reports suggest that in Koderu mandal of the district, among 10 candidates who wrote exams for teacher posts, seven secured jobs in Ranga Reddy district using fake certificates.

Approximately 40 persons from the Achampet region allegedly secured teacher and police recruitment jobs in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts using fake certificates. Over 200 from districts like Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, and Nagarkurnool are said to have obtained fake certificates, each reportedly costing Rs 1 lakh.

The scam came to light following complaints from eligible unemployed candidates in Ranga Reddy district. They alleged that persons from the Achampet region secured jobs using fake certificates. Written complaints were submitted to the Collector and DEO, prompting an investigation.

About ten days ago, officials from the Collector’s office in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, along with DEO officials, investigated the circulation of fake certificates. It was discovered that the mastermind of the fake certificate racket had even altered records in the respective schools to match the fake documents. The police are expected to reveal complete evidence about this racket within two days.

Meanwhile, Achampet in-charge MEO Jeevan Kumar admitted it is true officials came to investigate fake certificates about ten days ago. He confirmed that senior officials, including the Ranga Reddy DEO and superintendent-level officials, conducted the inquiry and submitted a report to the Nagarkurnool collector. “The inquiry details were confidential,” he said.