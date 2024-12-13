Readymade models rule the roost

Bhongir : “Science is intrinsically tied to our survival,” said District Collector Hanumantha Rao. On Thursday, he inaugurated the district-level children’s science exhibition (2024–25) and the INSPIRE Awards exhibition (2023–24) at Vidyajyothi High School in Rayagiri village, Bhuvanagiri Mandal.

The event witnessed the display of ready-made exhibits, which deviated from the norm. Typically, these exhibitions are meant to showcase projects created by students, with school principals and guide teachers encouraging students to conduct research and work on innovations. This process helps develop students’ interest in innovation and discovery.

However, many of the exhibits displayed were ready-made, sourced from the market. Despite previous instructions from officials to avoid displaying ready-made exhibits, they were prominently featured, especially in the INSPIRE Awards exhibition.

For the INSPIRE Awards (2023–24), the central government credited Rs 10,000 to each student’s account for creating their exhibits. Guide teachers were expected to provide directions for creating original projects. Unfortunately, such guidance appeared lacking in many cases.

Adding to the situation, although 150 students had registered online for the science fair, additional participants arrived on the day of the event, increasing the number of exhibits to 190. Due to the space constraints, exhibits had to be set up outside the classrooms, making it difficult for students to explore and view all the displays.

Meanwhile, the DC encouraged students to create innovations that would benefit the poor and farmers. According to him, science exhibitions play a significant role in developing students’ intellectual capabilities, and those who make the best use of their time will emerge as winners. He reiterated that it is the responsibility of teachers to nurture students into becoming scientists.