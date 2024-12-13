Villagers stage protest for road

Live
Mancherial : Demanding that they are facing difficulties due to lack of road in the village, the residents of Krishnapalli village under Nennela mandal staged protest in front of the Nennela Forest office on Thursday.
They accused officials that they were not paying attention despite their repeated pleas to provide road facilities to their village.
They said that due to the lack of road they are facing a lot of difficulties.
The Forest officials should cooperate with the officials who are trying to provide road facilities. Around 100 youths and women from the village participated in this protest.
