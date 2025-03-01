Live
Ballot boxes stored in strong rooms
Eluru: With the polling for Graduate MLC constituency election of the combined East and West Godavari districts concluding peacefully, the staff from...
Eluru: With the polling for Graduate MLC constituency election of the combined East and West Godavari districts concluding peacefully, the staff from six districts namely Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Alluri Seetharamaraju district and Kakinada transported the ballot boxes under tight police security from Thursday night to Friday morning. The ballot boxes were sealed in the strong rooms set up at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College here by the revenue divisional officials concerned in the presence of the candidates.
Three-tier security was set up at the strong rooms where the ballot boxes were kept. Election observers Ch Sridhar, District Collector and Returning Officer K Vetri Selvi, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, DRO V Visveswara Rao, RDOs Achyut Ambarish, Ramana, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhanu Pratap, Eluru tahsildar Seshagiri Rao and others participated.
Meanwhile, District Collector Vetri Selvi took special care of providing delicious food to the staff at the reception centre. She closely monitored to ensure that the food was prepared at a clean place and tasted good. The staff expressed satisfaction and appreciated her efforts in providing them with good and delicious food with special care, recognising their hard work and dedication in participating in the election duties.