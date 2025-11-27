Ban on plastic waste must be enforced strictly: Commissioner

Kurnool: The Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath has announced that special measures are being implemented to regulate plastic usage in the city in line with the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as directed by the Central and State governments.

Speaking via teleconference with officials of the sanitation department on Wednesday, he stressed the need for strict enforcement to control plastic waste and ensure clean urban surroundings. The Commissioner instructed officials to take phased action towards the reduction of plastic waste, complete elimination of banned plastic materials, and total prohibition of single-use plastics.

He informed that the State government has already ordered the formation of a district-level committee, comprising the Joint Collector (Chairman), Municipal Commissioner (Convener), and representatives from the District Industries Centre, Labour Department, Weights & Measures, Pollution Control Board, CIPET, and the Manufacturing Association. The committee will review progress every month and initiate necessary follow-up actions based on municipal-level reports.

Vishwanath directed the concerned staff to intensify plastic waste management initiatives within municipal limits. He instructed them to conduct regular inspections and take action wherever violations involving banned plastic items are identified.

He further stressed the importance of comprehensive public awareness campaigns to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives among residents and traders.

The Commissioner emphasized inter-departmental coordination for effective implementation and directed officials to submit timely action reports based on decisions taken by the district committee. He appealed to the public to extend full cooperation in achieving a plastic-free environment and safeguarding the city’s ecological balance.