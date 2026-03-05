Realme Narzo Power 5G Debuts in India with Massive 10,001mAh Battery and Dimensity 7400 Chip

Realme has introduced its latest smartphone in India, the Realme Narzo Power 5G, a device designed to attract users looking for powerful performance and long battery life at a competitive price. The highlight of the new Narzo model is its massive 10,001mAh battery, making it one of the largest battery capacities seen in a mainstream smartphone in the country.

The new Narzo handset appears closely related to the Realme P4 Power, sharing similar hardware specifications such as the processor and battery capacity. However, it arrives under the Narzo branding with a slightly higher starting price.

Price and availability in India

The Realme Narzo Power 5G comes in two configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB model costs ₹29,999.

As part of the introductory sale, Realme is offering a ₹3,000 bank discount along with a ₹1,000 price reduction, bringing the effective prices down to ₹23,999 and ₹25,999, respectively. Buyers will also receive a complimentary 4-year battery warranty worth ₹2,999 and up to six months of no-cost EMI.

The smartphone went on sale on 5 March at 12 PM and is available through Amazon and Realme’s official website. Customers can choose between two colour options — Titan Silver and Titan Blue.

Display and durability

The phone features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, aimed at delivering smoother visuals for gaming and scrolling. Realme claims the screen can reach peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits and supports HDR10+ content for improved contrast and colour.

To enhance durability, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The device also comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, meaning it is resistant to dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure water jets.

Performance and software

Powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm architecture. The chip is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, offering faster app loading and data access speeds.

On the software side, the phone runs Android 16 with realme UI 7.0 on top. Realme has promised three years of operating system updates and four years of security patches, which should help keep the device updated for a longer period.

Battery and charging

The biggest selling point of the device is its 10,001mAh battery, designed to last significantly longer than typical smartphone batteries. Despite the large capacity, Realme includes 80W wired fast charging, allowing users to recharge the device quickly.

Camera features

For photography, the smartphone includes a dual-camera system on the back. The main sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with 2-axis optical image stabilization, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

On the front, the phone houses a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor for selfies and video calls. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can capture 1080p videos at 30fps.

Additional features

Weighing 219 grams, the device includes several connectivity and convenience features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS support, and nine 5G bands. It also comes with a bottom-firing speaker setup.

With its oversized battery, high-refresh AMOLED display, and capable chipset, the Realme Narzo Power 5G aims to appeal to users who prioritize endurance and performance in the mid-range smartphone segment.