Bandar Greenfield Port: Phase-I with 4 berths to be ready by Dec

The Bandar Greenfield Port, under development near Machilipatnam, is strategically located close to the State capital Amaravati and is expected to serve as a key maritime hub for Hyderabad, Megha Engineering Limited General Manager Tulasi Das informed a visiting Singapore delegation on Wednesday.

A Singapore delegation, led by Senior Director of the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry Francis Chong Poo Sheen, visited Krishna district on a one-day tour and inspected the ongoing construction works at the Bandar Port after holding discussions with Krishna District Collector DK Balaji at the Collectorate.

Briefing the delegation at the Phase-I project layout, Tulasi Das said the first phase of the port, comprising four berths, is scheduled for completion by December 31 this year. The port is being developed over an area of 2,000 acres, with around 1,300 workers currently engaged in construction.

He added that a six-lane National Highway from Hyderabad is being developed to enhance connectivity to the port.

Earlier, the Singapore team met the district collector at the Machilipatnam Collectorate, where detailed discussions were held on the Bandar Port project and the overall development prospects of Krishna district. Collector Balaji said that agriculture, aquaculture, industry, and the port sector would serve as key growth engines for the district’s development.

He also said that industrial parks have been developed in upland areas such as Mallavalli and Veerapanenigudem, with land allotted to 377 industries. Major projects, including Medha IT Towers and TCL, have been established.

Addressing earlier challenges in aquaculture data collection and traceability, he said collaboration with the Aqua Exchange startup has been successfully implemented on a pilot basis in six villages of Nandivada mandal.

The Singapore delegation included Deputy CEO Te Lian Chen, Senior Manager (Sustainable Strategic Projects) Nisha Sharda, Financial Consultant Chua Tek Him, and Maritime Board representatives. Senior district officials, including Joint Collector M Naveen, State Planning Department Director Rambabu, ZP Deputy CEO Anand Kumar, Machilipatnam In-charge RDO Pothuraju, and heads of various departments, were present.