Bandari Shravani Sree holds Maata Manthi program in Kothapalli village of Singanamala
Bandaru Shravani Sree organized a Matamanti program in the fields of Kothapalli village.
Bandaru Shravani Sree organized a Matamanti program in the fields of Kothapalli village. The event aimed to bring attention to the issues faced by farmers, particularly pepper, tomato, and sugar farmers. During the program, Bandaru Shravani Shri Garu criticized the YCP government for its failure to support the farmers. The news of farmers losing their land due to encroachment is frequently reported in newspapers.
It was also mentioned that JCBs are being used to control the crops grown by poor farmers. Bandaru Shravanishree accused Chief Minister Jagan's government of causing distress to the farmers. They stated that only under the leadership of Chandrababu as Chief Minister will a farmer-friendly government be possible. Pamphlets regarding the Super Six schemes were distributed to the farm laborers during the event. TDP leaders, activists, and others participated in the program.