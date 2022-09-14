Bandaru calls for support to 'Maha Padayatra'

Visakhapatnam: TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not following even the court's verdicts. Briefing a media conference here on Tuesday, he said despite the High Court's verdict on developing Amaravati as the capital, he wondered why the government had not approached the Supreme Court.

In the past three years, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said, not a single irrigation or a road project was grounded in north Andhra during the YSRCP's rule. In terms of development, the former minister said the state did not witness any progress. "In the past three years, has anything else happened apart from land grabbing by the YSRCP leaders," he questioned.

Even as the Amaravati farmers wanted to take out a peaceful 'mahapadayatra' to save Amaravati, the YSRCP leaders are politicising the issue with their provocative statements, the former minister pointed out. In times of Hudhud cyclone, farmers of Amaravati extended support to North Andhra people, he said. Further, he exhorted YSRCP leaders to extend support to the Amaravati farmers during their 'Maha Padayatra' and not politicise by making false allegations. Speaking about the sudden transfer of GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, he said it was the result of political pressure.