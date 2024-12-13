Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Finale: Nikhil vs Gautam Krishna - Who Will Win?

The countdown to the finale of Bigg Boss Season 8 (Bigg Boss 8 Telugu) has begun. All five contestants who have reached the finale are impressing with their performances. Everyone has their expectations, and their fans are voting for them without hesitation. Who will be the title winner? This is the hot topic online, as everyone is excited about it. So, who will actually win the title? Who is likely to be the runner-up? Who is currently leading with audience votes? Let’s take a look at the details.

Currently, Nikhil, Prerna, Avinash, Nabeel Afridi, and Gautam Krishna are in the house. Nikhil and Gautam Krishna are leading the race. The battle between these two is very interesting. The current voting trends and the final choice of the audience are largely dependent on them. However, the audience is mostly giving their full support to both of them. Both have a large fan following and strong support from the Bigg Boss audience.

Nikhil Maliyakkal is a contestant from Kannada, while Gautam Krishna is from Telugu. Therefore, the audience is trying hard to ensure that their Telugu contestant, Gautam, wins this season. As a result, fans are supporting Gautam with their votes to keep him ahead. Meanwhile, Nikhil has received some negative feedback for his game, but his fans are still voting for him. Both contestants are playing well and are in the race until the end.

The difference in votes between the winner and the runner-up is small, making the winner’s identity a suspense until the last minute. Since today is the last day for voting, it is impossible to predict the final voting percentages for either contestant, as their positions are changing every minute. Voting will be open until 11:59 pm on December 13.

Host Nagarjuna is likely to reveal the number of votes each contestant received while announcing the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 winner. To find out who the winner is, we will have to wait until the grand finale on December 15.