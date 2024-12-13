HIV and Fertility: Making Parenthood Possible for All

Bengaluru: For HIV-positive individuals, the dream of parenthood is no longer out of reach, thanks to significant advancements in medical science. With the right treatment and guidance, many can now experience healthy pregnancies and become parents, just like anyone else.

An Embryologist and Infertility Specialist at Birla Fertility and IVF in Bangalore, Dr. Varsha Samson Roy said, “Recent studies, such as those conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022, indicate that with modern antiretroviral therapy, HIV-positive individuals can achieve healthy pregnancies.”

The introduction of antiretroviral therapy (ART) has transformed the reproductive possibilities for HIV-positive individuals. ART helps manage the virus, preventing it from progressing to AIDS and reducing the risk of transmitting HIV to a partner or baby. The impact of ART on fertility is profound—helping HIV-positive individuals live healthy lives and realize their dreams of having children. “Research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reveals that 96% of HIV-positive individuals who are on ART have an undetectable viral load, making conception and childbirth increasingly safe,” Dr Varsha added.

When HIV is managed effectively through ART, the virus becomes undetectable in the bloodstream, which reduces the risk of transmission to a partner and to the child during pregnancy. This significant medical achievement has opened the door for HIV-positive individuals to pursue fertility treatments, such as assisted reproductive technologies (ART), with much greater confidence.

“These advancements are paving the way for inclusive fertility options, ensuring HIV-positive individuals can experience parenthood.” Dr. Varsha further added. She also highlighted how advancements in ART are reshaping the fertility journey for HIV-positive individuals. ART allows many to achieve their reproductive goals safely and effectively, empowering them to build families without the burden of fear or stigma.

The increasing accessibility and success of fertility treatments for HIV-positive individuals offer hope and inclusion for people who might have once felt excluded from the possibility of parenthood. With the support of modern medicine and healthcare providers, these individuals can now approach parenthood with the assurance that their health and the health of their baby are being actively safeguarded.